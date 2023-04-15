Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG opened at $72.22 on Monday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $122.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

