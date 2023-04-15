Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Head to Head Contrast

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 50.53% 37.87% 30.71% PrimeEnergy Resources 31.77% 27.52% 15.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.0% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $69.96 million 1.86 $35.35 million $1.50 3.78 PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million 2.31 $2.10 million $16.25 5.83

This table compares Epsilon Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Epsilon Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PrimeEnergy Resources. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Epsilon Energy and PrimeEnergy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States. The Gas Gathering segment represents two other companies operating a natural gas gathering system. The Corporate segment covers corporate and governance functions. The company was founded by Zoran Arandjelovic and John K. Wilson on March 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in acquiring, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

