Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Equifax by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Equifax by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $195.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.14.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

