Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $46,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $688.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $701.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 177.60%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

