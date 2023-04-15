ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $567.26

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.26 ($7.02) and traded as high as GBX 609.05 ($7.54). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 609.05 ($7.54), with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 603.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 567.55.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.