Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $22.39 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.15 billion and $199.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.39 or 0.00073522 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,450.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00317964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00537048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00436277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,481,558 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

