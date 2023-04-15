EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Short Interest Update

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of EVGOW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,468. EVgo has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Get EVgo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGOW. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.