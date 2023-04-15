Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 776 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 602.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 33,073 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 219,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 46,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,418,000.

IBDQ stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

