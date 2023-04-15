Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 111,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $903,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

FUTY stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

