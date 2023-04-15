Exchange Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

