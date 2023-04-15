Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Up 163.1% in March

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 163.1% from the March 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.38. 316,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,999. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. Equities analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

