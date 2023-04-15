FAS Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Clorox were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,869,000 after acquiring an additional 210,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.36.

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CLX opened at $158.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $160.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.