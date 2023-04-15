Fei USD (FEI) Tops One Day Volume of $409,935.94

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.59 million and $409,935.94 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018444 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,290.07 or 1.00023565 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,404,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,142,767 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,404,154.34323735 with 35,142,767.46767044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9753804 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $623,497.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars.

