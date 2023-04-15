Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $338.29 million and approximately $166.37 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00063175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

