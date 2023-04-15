Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $607,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

