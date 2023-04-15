Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $225,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 516,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 990,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.28 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

