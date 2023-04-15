Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,121,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYM opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.74.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

