Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

