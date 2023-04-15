Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 984,919 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

