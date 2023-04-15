Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 4,187 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

