Fifth Third Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $76.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

