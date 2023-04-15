First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Acquires $14,400.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 438,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,530,792. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

FGBI stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $151.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.42.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on FGBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 71.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

