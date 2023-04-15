First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

