First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

