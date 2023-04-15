First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $93.71. 31,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $937.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $105.96.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
