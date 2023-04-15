First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $93.71. 31,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $937.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $105.96.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,672,000 after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

