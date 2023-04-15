First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXH traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,006,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

