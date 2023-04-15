First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTXH traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $33.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
