First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 201.3% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TDIV traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
