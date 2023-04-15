First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 201.3% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TDIV traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

