First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUSB. UBS Group AG raised its position in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in First US Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in First US Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut First US Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

First US Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

First US Bancshares stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. First US Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 15.37%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.