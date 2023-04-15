Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.68.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

Fiserv stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.09.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

