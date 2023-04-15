Flare (FLR) Price Reaches $0.0344 on Major Exchanges

Flare (FLR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $448.07 million and $14.18 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flare has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 13,018,963,247 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 13,018,009,259.733852 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03519612 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $16,142,608.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

