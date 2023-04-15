Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flora Growth Price Performance

NASDAQ FLGC remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flora Growth ( NASDAQ:FLGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Flora Growth from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Flora Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Recommended Stories

