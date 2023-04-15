FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RAIL. TD Cowen dropped their price target on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 19,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.