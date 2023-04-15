FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $336,600.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile



FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

