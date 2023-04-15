Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Up 258.1% in March

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 258.1% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $10.52.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

