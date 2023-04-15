FUNToken Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $70.16 million and $769,620.16 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

