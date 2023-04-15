Galxe (GAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $138.19 Million

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Galxe token can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00007070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $138.19 million and $16.38 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,474,999 tokens. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

