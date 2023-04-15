General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.