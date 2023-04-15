General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Lowered by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Electric were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $97.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

