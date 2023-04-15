General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $86.56 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

