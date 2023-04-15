Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on May 31st

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOODN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.