Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $24.85.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Commercial

In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348 in the last quarter.

