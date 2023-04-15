Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $24.85.
Insider Activity at Gladstone Commercial
