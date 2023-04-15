Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $498.01 million, a PE ratio of -154.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,850 shares of company stock worth $79,348. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,125,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 239,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 202,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 101,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

