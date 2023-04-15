Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.19

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.24. Glencore shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 981,012 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLNCY shares. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.80) to GBX 620 ($7.68) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 670 ($8.30) to GBX 602 ($7.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.40.

Glencore Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

