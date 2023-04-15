Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $95.32. 365,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

