Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 2.1% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates owned about 0.19% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,760,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,949,000 after buying an additional 761,812 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 5,862,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after buying an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,844,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,096,000 after buying an additional 155,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after buying an additional 259,284 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 494,201 shares. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

