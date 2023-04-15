Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43. 83 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Global X China Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KEJI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.70% of Global X China Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X China Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X China Innovation ETF (KEJI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests primarily in companies that have economic ties to China and are identified as related to disruptive innovation. KEJI was launched on Feb 22, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

