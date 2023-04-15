Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 132.8% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 132.8% from the March 15th total of 464,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,603. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

