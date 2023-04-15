Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
SRET stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,532. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
