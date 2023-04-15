Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SRET stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,532. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $270.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

