Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Short Interest Up 320.0% in March

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalink Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at $357,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Further Reading

