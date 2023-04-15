GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 183,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $42.98.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

